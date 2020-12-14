Monday, 14 December 2020

Still no arrests after graduation threat

    By Hamish MacLean
    The University of Otago campus was busy on Saturday as graduands gathered for family photographs....
    The University of Otago campus was busy on Saturday as graduands gathered for family photographs. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Police are yet to make an arrest after a bombing and shooting threat against University of Otago graduation ceremonies led to more than 1000 students in the city graduating without a ceremony.

    Police inquiries were continuing, a spokeswoman said today.

    The specific and detailed threat against University of Otago graduation ceremonies forced an eleventh-hour abandonment of last Wednesday’s official proceedings for students.

    Since then, hundreds of students have made do with informal celebrations only as graduation ceremonies have been successively called off.

    An Otago Polytechnic graduation was cancelled on Friday and another university graduation was cancelled on Saturday.

    A university spokeswoman said this morning that at this stage this week’s ceremonies were still scheduled to go ahead as planned.But she said there would be discussions about this today as the university considered an update from police about their investigation.

    Two university ceremonies are planned, one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. 

    The Otago Daily Times understands the threat included a warning of a bombing and shooting.

     

