Stop sign focus of Outram double-fatal inquiry

A coronial investigation into the death of two people in an Outram crash will focus on the Dunedin City Council’s maintenance of the site.

Jayde Cummings (15) died after the ute, in which she was a passenger travelling down Church Rd West, entered an intersection without stopping and hit a Holden driven by 57-year-old Steve Macnee (57), who was also killed on September 17, 2019.

The teenage driver of the ute was convicted of two counts of careless driving causing death and was granted an absolute discharge in the Youth Court.

Just three months before the collision, a nearby resident complained to the council about the overgrown foliage at the site.

A graduate transport engineer, who has name suppression, assessed the spot and reported he had no concerns.

The inquiry, before Coroner Marcus Elliott at the Dunedin District Court which began this morning, will scrutinise the visibility of stop signs in the area and the trimming of vegetation.

“One of the important functions of the Coroner’s court is to try to find ways to reduce the chance of deaths happening in similar circumstances and prevent suffering in the same sort of way,” he said.

A statement written by Jayde’s father Mark, who has been vocal about the Dunedin City Council’s (DCC) perceived shortcomings, said the loss of his daughter had “left a huge hole in our lives”.

He described her as “fearless”, and recalled how she took to riding motorbikes at 4 and horses at 7.

“Jayde was a great believer in making memories . . . Because of those, we can smile at the life she lived so well. We miss her every minute of every day.”

The inquiry heard the ute driver, who had only bought the vehicle three days earlier, had been on a restricted licence for four months.

CCTV captured him and Jayde, wearing seatbelts, travelling through Outram shortly before the crash.

There were no witnesses to the incident and the teen driver had no memory of the events.

A crash investigation found no skid marks on the road, indicating the teen driver had not braked when he approached.

A Huntly Rd resident had contacted the DCC to voice her concerns in June 2019.

She received a response less than a month later to say there were no issues with the intersection.

She told the inquest today that she immediately responded to stress her disagreement, describing how her husband had to drive his grader partially into the road to see any oncoming traffic.

With the vegetation the way it was, she said, inexperienced drivers may have been unaware of Huntly Rd’s existence.

The former DCC engineer who conducted the review of the intersection said the foliage encroachment from private properties was not significant enough to issue notices to have it cut back.

After his conclusion was disputed, he said he returned and drove through the area three more times, which he said confirmed his original assessment.

A stop sign in Church Rd West – which was replaced by the DCC more than two years after the crash - was undersized at the time by modern standards.

Counsel Sarah McClean said there was no legal obligation for the council to replace the old signage and it was policy only to do so when it reached the end of its useful life.

Coroner Elliott warned the family much of the information to be aired this week would be intricate.

“The evidence we’re going to hear will primarily relate to the safety of the intersection at which they died and will at times be quite technical and dispassionate,” he said.

“I want to assure you all . . . that Jayde and Steve will remain at the forefront of our minds the whole time. Their losses are what bring us here together and their memory helps us to do this difficult work, together.”