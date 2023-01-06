Stormy afternoon prompts warnings, watches

A stormy afternoon in the South has prompted a raft of warnings, which have now been lifted in some areas.

MetService has advised of storms through the early afternoon, issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches for several areas, including Dunedin.

At 2.25pm Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were still in place for Waitaki and Waimate, and Gore and Clutha.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail," MetService said.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

Severe Thunderstorm Watches remained in place for North Otago, Central Otago, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland, and for parts of Canterbury, from noon until 10pm today.

Storm advice

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.