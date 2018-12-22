Stormy weather for eastern parts of South

Stormy weather's on the way for eastern parts of the South from this afternoon.

MetService says warm, windy conditions will give way to a southerly change, bringing showers and thunderstorms to eastern areas.

There was a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms from northern parts of Otago, up through Canterbury to the Kaikoura Coast in the afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms were expected to produce localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail of 5 to 15mm diameter.

There was a slightly broader low risk of thunderstorms extending down to Clutha and up to Marlborough.

Shania Twain fans going to her concert in Dunedin tonight should wrap up warm, as heavy showers were forecast for the city, with a high of just 14degC dropping to 8degC overnight.

A DVML spokeswoman recommended taking a jacket or blanket to the concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

North Island

A warm front was forecast to move onto Northland this afternoon, then down to northern Auckland and Great Barrier Island in the evening, bringing a low risk of thunderstorms.

However, this risk of thunderstorms was considered moderate about northern parts of Northland from this afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms were expected to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour or possibly more.