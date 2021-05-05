Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Strange case of gurgling burglary

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Students (from left) Sam Harrison, Julian Jones and Peter Remoto (all 20) had their flat broken...
    Students (from left) Sam Harrison, Julian Jones and Peter Remoto (all 20) had their flat broken into and then flooded this week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    It may not be Home Alone, but a wet bandit seems to be on the prowl in Dunedin.

    Nothing was stolen in a Willow bank flat burglary early on Sunday, but showers were turned on and left running.

    Sand was sprinkled on the dining table.

    Four ping-pong balls were moved to the garden and placed next to each other.

    A handsaw was broken, and then thrown on to a neighbour’s balcony.

    Resident Sam Harrison said the worst part of the strange incident was the flooding.

    The  intruder had turned on both the showers in the flat and left the doors open, which flooded the bathrooms.

    The extent of the damage had not yet been assessed, but water leaked from the upstairs bathroom into the ceiling of the kitchen.

    CCTV footage of an intruder attempting a break-in captured on a neighbour’s security camera,...
    CCTV footage of an intruder attempting a break-in captured on a neighbour’s security camera, following a burglary in the Willowbank area of North Dunedin early on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    He had no idea why someone would do that.

    ‘‘What type of mindset do youhave to be in?’’

    Four residents were home and asleep at the time of the break-in, about 1am.

    When he arrived home at 3am, Mr Harrison said he thought it was strange his flatmate was having a late shower, but just went to bed.

    He and his flatmates had left the back door unlocked, which was how the intruder got in.

    After talking with neighbours they learned the burglar had attempted to break into other flats as well.

    One neighbour had CCTV footage of a person trying to enter their nearby property at night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police had been notified  and were investigating.

    Mr Harrison said he was not too shaken by the incident.

    ‘‘If it was more malicious I’d probably feel less safe. It’s hard to say it’s not kind of comedic.

    ‘‘Obviously, we will be locking our doors from now on.’’

    wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter