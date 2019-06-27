At a stroke, each beanie will count

Photo: Linda Robertson

Sporting new beanies to mark the Stroke Foundation's latest awareness campaign, Beanie Up, at the Municipal Chambers in Dunedin on Tuesday are (from left) community stroke adviser Judith Hyslop, Dunedin city councillor Aaron Hawkins, Mayor Dave Cull, Crs David Benson-Pope, Christine Garey, Mike Lord and Doug Hall, Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie, council general manager financial and commercial Dave Tombs, council general manager city services Sandy Graham and Cr Andrew Whiley.

Money raised from the sale of the hats will help support the 9000 New Zealanders who will suffer a stroke this year, and the 60,000 stroke survivors.