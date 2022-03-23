Strong smell of gas in George St

Part of George St was cordoned off as the source of the leak was inspected. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Businesses have been evacuated and part of Dunedin’s main street cordoned off after a strong smell of gas.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews responded to multiple reports of a strong gas smell at the intersection of George St and Cambria Pl about 10am today.

As a precaution, multiple tenants had been evacuated.

Two crews attended from Lookout Point and Willowbank stations.

Police were helping with a cordon and traffic management.

A technician from Genesis Energy was inspecting the site.

The gas smell was believed to be confined to one building and Fenz crews would ventilate it using fans once the technician was done, the spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An employee of a nearby business said restaurant Kind Company and Belle Bird Boutique appeared to have been affected.

The smell was ‘‘pretty bad’’ although she did not notice it until she got closer.

She described the situation as ‘‘a ‘lil' hectic’’ and expressed safety concerns, especially as she also lived in the area.

The worker said she and her flatmates had been on edge all night after a gas smell sparked another emergency services callout yesterday morning.

The business downstairs had been to visit them, expressing similar concerns, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz