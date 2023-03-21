Strong winds batter rain-lashed Dunedin

A Dunedin dog walker braves the weather. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The rain has not been as heavy as forecast but strong winds are hitting Dunedin and residents are being urged to stay vigilant while a weather warning remains in place.

Rain and wind began to hit the city about 5am today, later than had been forecast.

The Dunedin City Council says stormwater systems are coping well.

"We don’t anticipate any major issues, but staff and contractors are ready to respond should any issues arise. There will be some surface water in some areas, so please take care and avoid unnecessary travel."

Drivers are being urged to take extreme care as there are likely to be some branches down and some traffic lights been affected.

Motorists in low-lying coastal areas should also take extreme care as water may wash over roads in strong winds/swells.

Waka Kotahi has issued strong wind warnings for SH1 Palmerston to Dunedin and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram.