Strong winds fan fire at Hindon

Fire crews are mopping up after they extinguished a bush fire at Hindon, near Outram, which was fanned by high winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand station officer Calvin Harradine, of St Kilda Fire Station, said the fire started in a slash heap that was burned about a week ago.

Crews were called to the vicinity of Wehenga Rd, Hindon, about 8am.

High winds had whipped up the fire and sparks had landed in nearby pine trees.

Crews from Outram Volunteer Fire Station, St Kilda Station along with four other rural appliances assisted to extinguish the blaze.

Rural fire crews were still at the scene dampening it down.

The fire was not a major one and the section the St Kilda crew had dealt with was about 10sqm.

However, the firefighting response was made more difficult by the lack of ready availability to water and the need to bring it in, Mr Harradine said.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for all of Otago except Clutha, lasting from 8am to 11am today.

Northwest winds might approach severe gale in exposed places, the notice says.

Aurora Energy issued a notice about a power disruption to customers after a tree fell on a line in the early hours of this morning, affecting customers in Glenorchy, Kinloch, Paradise and Routeburn.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz