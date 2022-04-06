Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Strong winds, possible thunderstorms for parts of South

    A strong wind watch has been issued for parts of the South today, including Dunedin.

    MetService says the watch covers Dunedin, Clutha and coastal areas of Southland including Stewart Island.

    The watch is in place until 10pm today, and the forecaster says southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

    MetService says there is also a chance of thunderstorms near the Otago coast and these could bring heavy showers and some hail.

    Heavy rain watches for Westland and Fiordland have been lifted.

     

