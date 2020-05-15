Students urged to stick to rules on return

Prof Harlene Hayne

Thousands of students will start flooding back into Dunedin as a new normal begins on the University of Otago campus.

Students were being urged to stick to Level 2 rules around physical distancing and gathering numbers to continue the fight against Covid-19.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the university was seeking students' ongoing “collective responsibility” and support to prevent the virus from sneaking stealthily back into society, only to cause further disruption.

Prof Hayne said she was confident the collective will was there from its “team of 20,000” to continue the fight against Covid-19.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the way Otago students stepped up in the fight against Covid-19, just as they have in past crises this nation has known.

“Students did what was asked of them, even though staying at home and out of social contact to help break the chain of transmission would have been enormously challenging.''

For many, the Otago experience, the process of making friends and “having the time of your lives”, came to an abrupt but temporary halt in late March, she said.

“But without a word of complaint, wherever students were in New Zealand and even for some, overseas, our people kept on task, adapted so well to online learning, and showed the greatest social responsibility of their lifetimes.”

But the effort was not over.

“Students can see each other again and get together, and we share your excitement. However students are returning to a new normal of social distancing, conscious of hygiene in all that they do, and gatherings of no more than 10 at a time.

''This in itself might be challenging while we remain in Level 2, with the prospect of further easing of restrictions, and bigger gatherings, as a goal to strive for.”

Gatherings in public spaces such as gardens, streets and sports grounds will not be permitted.

Professor Hayne encouraged students to make the round-the-clock Campus Watch patrols easier by sticking to the no-large-party or gathering rules.

Students could have gatherings of up to 10 in their flats, observing social distancing and careful hygiene rules, and catching up with each other.

“We are grateful that this is even permissible and students can get together. We completely understand your excitement, but we ask you to be smart, and also think about the greater good.''

Dunedin-based Aviation Security staff will be assisting police patrols in Dunedin in the weeks ahead, including in the north end, where they will assist and link up with Campus Watch.

Area prevention manager Inspector Wil Black said the police approach was to “engage, encourage, educate and enforce”.

“The students are our heart and soul and it will be great to have them back. We are all in this together and police are as invested in this as anyone else is. We all just want to get through it.''

OUSA president Jack Manning said OUSA was also looking forward to seeing students back on campus.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus.

''Just like during lockdown, we continue to be here to support and advocate for students, whether they are in Dunedin or elsewhere.''

If you feel unwell and develop symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, tell someone, and contact:

Otago and Southland regions:

0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719) – a new centralised call service and free phone number helping streamline assessment and possible testing for COVID19 in the Southern region (Dunedin, Invercargill, and Queenstown).

All other regions:

0800 358 5453 or +64 9 358 5453 – the dedicated COVID19 Healthline number.

If you are a student and you are referred to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing, please advise AskOtago on 0800 808 098 or +64 3 479 7000.