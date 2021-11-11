Otago Polytechnic year 3 graduate bachelor of design student Fyffe Tarres-Whittaker makes an adjustment to one of his garments being modelled by year 2 fashion student Ethan Cruise, while Allied Press Steadicam operator Luke Chapman films for the instution’s Student Showcase.PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

The work of Otago Polytechnic students will be in the spotlight over the next fortnight, as the institution celebrates its annual Student Showcase.

From fashion to architecture, product and communication design, art, engineering, horticulture and beyond, the showcase will highlight the year’s work.

Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said one example was a four-bedroom house built by carpentry students, with guidance from lecturers and the support of many local businesses.

"And each year for the past 14 years, that work has benefited many others, as the proceeds from our annual Charity House auction have been distributed to frontline community charities within Otago.

"The project embodies the ethos that our people make a better world. It also exemplifies the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides."

The Charity House auction will be held on Saturday, November 20.

All Student Showcase events will adhere to current Covid-19 Alert Level guidelines and restrictions.

That has meant changes to the usual programme.

For example, the Collections fashion show would take on a new format.

Instead of a runway show, year 3 and postgrad fashion learners’ work will be celebrated via two live film screenings at Otago Polytechnic on Friday, November 19.

It will also screen on Channel 39 and online at odt.co.nz.

In addition to the live screenings, Otago Polytechnic’s Hub will host an exhibition of selected fashion students’ work, on display as part of the wider "Debrief" exhibition, which celebrates other design disciplines.