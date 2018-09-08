Suffrage exhibition opening at Toitu today

An exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand will open today at the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

Museum acting director Cam McCracken said the show, titled "Suffrage & Beyond: 1893-2018", told suffrage-related "local stories through our own and borrowed museum objects".

The exhibition, which marks the passing of the Bill on September 8, 1893 that granted women the right to vote, runs until July 28 next year.