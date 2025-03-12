Sun, heat set for return to South

It may feel like summer is a distant memory today, but southerners can look forward to a week of settled autumn weather starting tomorrow.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered parts of the South overnight and into today, but MetService says the wintry conditions will give way as a high-pressure system moves in.

The forecaster says Otago is in for a run of sunny days, and temperatures will gradually rise to reach the high 20s in some places by the end of the weekend.

Inland, it's going to be a cool start on Thursday, with morning temperatures in the likes of Alexandra and Wanaka in the low single figures before climbing to about 23C.

Dunedin's 7-day forecast from MetService.

Dunedin is a little cooler tomorrow, with an expected high of 17C, but the good news for the city's sunseekers is that temperatures are set to climb in the coming days, reaching 24C on Sunday and a toasty 27C on Monday.

There's a bit more heat for those in Central Otago - Alexandra could get near 30C over the weekend - while Queenstown and Wanaka will sit in the 20-25C bracket in the next few days.