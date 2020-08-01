Sun strike causes chaos on SH1

Four separate crashes south of Dunedin have kept emergency services busy this afternoon.

Two of the crashes, each involving two vehicles, happened about 5.15 near the summit of Saddle Hill on the Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries in either crash.

The cause of both incidents was thought to be sun strike and traffic has been reduced to one lane southbound.

Another crash on the Mosgiel-Outram Rd (SH87) occured at a similar time though the cause of the single vehicle crash is not yet known.

The fourth crash on a busy afternoon for emergency services happened on SH1 north of Milton.

A single vehicle left the road and came to rest in a paddock. There were no injuries.