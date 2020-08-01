Saturday, 1 August 2020

Sun strike causes chaos on SH1

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Four separate crashes south of Dunedin have kept emergency services busy this afternoon. 

    Two of the crashes, each involving two vehicles, happened about 5.15 near the summit of Saddle Hill on the Southern Motorway. 

    A police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries in either crash. 

    The cause of both incidents was thought to be sun strike and traffic has been reduced to one lane southbound. 

    Another crash on the Mosgiel-Outram Rd (SH87) occured at a similar time though the cause of the single vehicle crash is not yet known. 

    The fourth crash on a busy afternoon for emergency services happened on SH1 north of Milton. 

    A single vehicle left the road and came to rest in a paddock. There were no injuries. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter