Sunny start to long weekend but cool change on the way

People were flocking to Dunedin's beaches on the first day of the long weekend. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedinites are making the most of a sunny start to the long weekend and flocking to the city's beaches today.

Hundreds of people were soaking up the sun at St Clair and St Kilda beaches this afternoon, though few were braving the water.

MetService had forecast a high of about 23degC for the city today, but an easterly breeze was keeping the temperature down in some places, and the forecaster had an official temperature of only 16degC at 3.30pm.

Unofficial weather stations showed 22degC in Opoho, and a significantly warmer 28degC in Mosgiel.

Millers Flat was the hottest of the inland centres, on 25degC.

MetService is predicting 25degC for Dunedin tomorrow, before a southerly change sends temperatures plunging - the city has a forecast high of just 11degC on Monday, the last day of the holiday weekend.