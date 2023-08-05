Super Saturday: Dunedin buzzing for Bledisloe

Rugby supporters in The Octagon this afternoon ahead of the second Bledisloe test. PHOTO PETER McINTOSH

Dunedin streets were busy and bars packed ahead of this afternoon's rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies.

A steady procession of people have been walking towards Forsyth Barr Stadium from the city centre or taking public transport there.

William and Val Ratana, from Whangarei, were among a crowd of people relaxing in and near the Octagon in the central city before the game.

They slotted into a tour group after winning a competition with Cadbury. It is also their 57th wedding anniversary tomorrow.

Mrs Ratana was dressed as a supporter of New Zealand, but she is originally from Sydney, Australia.

Mr Ratana noted Dunedin's history with the Cadbury chocolate factory and he hoped to see a convincing win for the All Blacks.

Among the throng at Vault 21 in the Octagon was National Party leader Chris Luxon.

Forsyth Barr Stadium was the best venue for watching rugby in New Zealand, he said.

Mr Luxon described himself as a Crusaders fan, as well as being a big fan of Dunedin's covered stadium. He had also watched an Ed Sheeran concert there.

Lyn and Dave Redshaw travelled from Pukekohe, south of Auckland, for the game. Mr Redshaw had his 61st birthday yesterday and getting a ticket to the rugby was a present.

Dunedin couple Belinda and Sam Dillon were dressed up in rival attire. Mrs Dillon, who was in green and gold, is from Sydney and has been living in Dunedin for 11 years.

"It will be the first time I've seen a Wallabies match," she said. "I'm lapping up the atmosphere."

People were saying g'day to her and she was putting on an Aussie twang, she said.

Paul Maltby is from Brisbane, but has been living in Auckland for the past two years.

He expected the Wallabies to try a few things, as they sought to prepare for next month's Rugby World Cup. He was also impressed Dunedin had an eclectic mix of architecture and people.

"It has personality and character about it."

The gates at Forsyth Barr Stadium opened at 12.30pm and the game kicks off at 2.35pm. A temporary alcohol ban is in place in the vicinity of the stadium until midnight.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency issued an area warning relating to traffic congestion. Road users were advised to expect delays.

The match is a sellout, which will result in a crowd of more than 25,000 people.

