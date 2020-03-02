Brad Colwell. Photos: Gregor Richardson

Bradford Colwell, of the United States (above), carves out a wave yesterday at St Clair Beach during the World Kneeboard Championships in Dunedin.

The championships, which started on Saturday as part of a week-long event, feature 80 of the world’s top kneeboarders.

Tom Novak from Australia.

Other competitors were Tom Novak (Australia), Jedd McNeilage (South Africa) and Mark McLeod (Australia).

Jedd McNeilage from South Africa.

Contest director Ben Kennings said while the sport made up the smallest percentage of athletes across the three wave riding codes - surfing, bodyboarding and kneeboarding - the international scene was a "tight knit" community.

Mark McLeod from Australia.

"They’re all good mates and know each other," Mr Kennings said.

"The social side of the event is important to them and making sure they make those connections around the world."

- by Hugh Collins