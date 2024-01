Rescuers prepare to rescue the young swimmer. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A young swimmer swept out to sea by a rip clung to a rock while awaiting rescue at Dunedin's Brighton beach this afternoon.

Witnesses on shore said the young man disappeared from view momentarily after being dragged out by the rip tide.

He managed to scramble onto a rock around 50m from shore and was giving a thumbs-up sign.

Sur lifesavers in a dinghy rescued the swimmer around 4.15pm.