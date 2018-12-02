Project to improve car park under way

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman Sarah Davie-Nitis with daughter Frankie Nitis (3, right) and Frankie’s best friend Emme Kirk (4), all of Mosgiel, in the car park in North Taieri which is set for a facelift.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A beautification project has been launched in a bid to stop "hooligans'' destroying a car park in North Taieri.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman Sarah Davie-Nitis said "hooligans'' riding dirt bikes and driving cars had "torn up'' the car park at the start of the Silver Stream walking track in Whare Flat.

A concerned resident had highlighted the issue to the board.

Mrs Davie-Nitis said she wanted measures to be installed to stop motorists destroying parts of the car park, such as when motorbikes were ridden over a dirt bank.

Silverstream School and Mosgiel Rotary Club had started a project to grow 350 native plants, which Mrs Davie-Nitis hoped could be planted in the car park area.

She wanted more signs installed in the car park to make it clear to hikers where the walking track began.

People often had trouble finding the track.

Otago Fish & Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland said the council was "right behind'' the board project.

If the area was beautified, it would attract more people to the area and could limit activities such as motorists driving four-wheel-drive vehicles on riverbeds or washing vehicles in fords.

The activities were detrimental to aquatic life.

"The damage can be catastrophic to the nests the trout lay in the autumn and winter.''

