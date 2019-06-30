Upgrade at Mosgiel library

Photo: ODT files

A major upgrade of Mosgiel Library, to help resolve leaks and regulate the temperature inside the building, has started this week.

Dunedin City Council Property Services group manager David Bainbridge said a new roof and insulation, plus a heating and cooling system, are being installed in the project, which is expected to cost $1 million to $1.1 million.

The new roof would sit over the existing structure - a more economical option than removing and replacing the existing roof, Mr Bainbridge said.

The work will improve the building's ability to keep a steady temperature in warm or cold weather.

The fire alarm system, emergency lights and switchboard will also be upgraded.

The work, which started this week, is expected to take five to six months.

Some areas inside the building would be closed off from time to time during the upgrades and work may be noisy at times, but the team would work to minimise disruption, Mr Bainbridge said.