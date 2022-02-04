Relay For Life has been cancelled, but the event still has legs.

Like many other events, the recent move to the Red traffic light setting meant Relay For Life was unable to safely go ahead.

So the Cancer Society of New Zealand has announced an alternative - a fun, more flexible Relay Your Way which will allow participants to fundraise for the society when they want, with whom they want, and where they want.

Society chief executive Lucy Elwood said it comes after Covid forced the cancellation of the organisation's annual street collection on Daffodil Day last August.

"Covid continues to ruin all of our best-laid plans. However, we have quickly adapted and are making the most of it.

"This year, we will walk apart, but not alone in Relay Your Way."

John and Julie Moyle prepare to take part in the Relay Your Way event, to raise funds for the Cancer Society of New Zealand. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Businesses, schools, community groups, family and friends are encouraged to enter teams and get creative with the way they participate.

"It could be relaying at the beach, bush or backyard, on your own or in a team fitness challenge, or your team dressing up in purple."

Abbotsford residents John and Julie Moyle have attended every Relay for Life between them since its Dunedin inception, and did not plan on missing this year’s.

"Covid-19 is most certainly not getting in our way," Mrs Moyle said.

"Having John in hospital during our first Alert Level 4 lockdown proves cancer doesn’t stop for Covid-19, so neither will we.

"Relay Your Way means we can still have an event at home, we can still stay safe, we can still raise vital funds, and our closest friends and whanau can still celebrate, remember and fight back."

The couple plan to dress up and run around their Abbotsford property.

The Cancer Society is about to launch an easy-to-follow video that will guide supporters through the parts of Relay For Life everyone loves the most, but in the safety of a space of people's choice.

It is hoped up to $150,000 can be raised for the society in Dunedin, so it can help more people..

john.lewis@odt.co.nz