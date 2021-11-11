PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Ready to learn about leading a healthy lifestyle are Port Chalmers School pupils James La Rooy and Amelia Landreth (both 10) with Silver Fern Shannon Saunders (left) and Young and Healthy founder Kim Harvey at the school yesterday.

Ms Harvey said the goal of the Young and Healthy Zespri Virtual Adventure tour was to make sure children were developing healthy habits while they were still young, whether it be drinking enough water, going to bed on time or eating fruit and vegetables.

She would speak to about 20 schools on the tour.

The children used a computer program to virtually travel the world while learning about healthy living.

Adults had a much harder time breaking habits than children and putting in the effort now would go a long way, she said.

Ms Saunders said many children looked up to professional sportswomen as unreachable beacons of health and meeting the children in person removed that illusion of mystery.