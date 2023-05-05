Team effort ushers stranded seal to safety

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A seal found wandering on a Dunedin harbourside street last night was helped back to safety by a combined effort.
ODT reader Matt Burns came across the seal on the footpath in Teviot St about 9.45pm last night.
Fearing for its safety he contacted police, who arrived shortly afterwards followed by the Department of Conservation.
"We managed to get it safely back across Portsmouth Dr onto the rocks by the shore of the harbour."