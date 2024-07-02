Teen arrested after second central city incident

An armed officer outside Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A teenager has been taken into custody this evening for assaulting a man in central Dunedin, the second incident they are believed to have been involved in today.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to reports that a teenager had assaulted a man on Moray Pl at about 7.30pm.

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"Police were on scene within two minutes, and the teenager was taken into custody," the spokeswoman said.

The teenager was the same person sought by police earlier today after an incident in the Octagon, she said.

The woman allegedly had an altercation with a man on a bicycle in Moray Pl around 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said at the time she was seen carrying a weapon, believed to be a knife.

Police were considering charges, and enquiries were ongoing, including speaking to those who saw what happened.

Officers were earlier seen searching the bus hub and the area around Countdown carpark.

An armed officer was also seen stationed outside the central city Countdown.