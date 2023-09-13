Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Teen crashes after allegedly fleeing police

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A teenage driver that allegedly fled police ended up crashed down a bank in Green Island this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they signalled for a vehicle to stop on State Highway 1, Green Island, at about 2.30pm.

    However, the vehicle failed to do so.

    Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead followed the vehicle at road speed.

    While attempting to flee police, the vehicle crashed down a bank, the spokeswoman said.

    The sole occupant, a 16-year-old, was uninjured and taken into custody.

    They would be referred to youth services.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement