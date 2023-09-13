Teen crashes after allegedly fleeing police

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A teenage driver that allegedly fled police ended up crashed down a bank in Green Island this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they signalled for a vehicle to stop on State Highway 1, Green Island, at about 2.30pm.

However, the vehicle failed to do so.

Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead followed the vehicle at road speed.

While attempting to flee police, the vehicle crashed down a bank, the spokeswoman said.

The sole occupant, a 16-year-old, was uninjured and taken into custody.

They would be referred to youth services.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz