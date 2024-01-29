Teen pepper-sprayed after Octagon scrap

A teenager was pepper-sprayed after resisting arrest in the Dunedin CBD on Saturday night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called about 10pm to the Octagon, where a 19-year-old had been restrained by members of the public after fighting bystanders.

‘‘He was still aggressive when police arrived, so he was arrested and was sprayed because he was resisting arrest.’’

He was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police, and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this week.

No-one was injured in the incident, he said.

