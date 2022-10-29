Teen punched in head at KFC

Police were called after an unprovoked assault left a youth with a head injury at a Dunedin KFC outlet in Kaikorai Valley.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were notified about the incident about 11pm on Thursday, after the victim had been taken by his father to Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department to be checked out.

The teenager was punched once in the head by an unknown man, who proceeded to yell at staff before storming out.

The youth was not believed to have been badly injured and inquiries were ongoing, Sgt Lee said.