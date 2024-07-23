Teen traffic spat sparks red light road rage

A three car pile-up involving a teenage couple ended in a road rage assault at a set of Dunedin traffic lights.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Crawford St at 7.45am after a teenager rear ended a vehicle.

The 43-year-old driver had turned off Police St and onto Crawford St, joining the cars waiting at the red light, when the 18-year-old drove into the back of him.

The teenager's 17-year-old girlfriend also failed to stop and rear-ended her boyfriend’s vehicle.

The 18-year-old then got out and confronted the other driver and slapped him across the face.

All vehicles were able to be driven from the scene and inquiries were ongoing into the incident, Sgt Lee said.

