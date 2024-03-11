Teens crash stolen vehicle, flee police

Three teenagers will appear in the Youth Court and two others have been referred to Youth Aid after fleeing police and crashing a stolen car in South Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police saw the stolen vehicle being driven about 12.10am on Saturday, and signalled for it to stop.

‘‘But it fled at speed, so the vehicle was not pursued by police.’’

Fifteen minutes later, Police were called to Tedder St, in St Kilda, where the stolen car had crashed into another vehicle parked in the street.

‘‘The collision pushed the parked vehicle up on to the foot path and damaged both the front tyres.

‘‘The stolen vehicle continued along Tedder St until it crashed into a fence, and then all the occupants have decamped the vehicle.

‘‘A police dog tracked them from the scene of the crash and located a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.’’

They have been charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle, failing to stop for red and blue lights, dangerous driving and unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle.

They are expected to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court this week.

Two 13-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid.

