People will have the chance to explore the new Dunedin hospital Outpatients/Whare Mātūtū building this weekend.

A free community open day will be held this Saturday, September 12, allowing local a look inside one of New Zealand’s largest health infrastructure projects.

Health New Zealand southern operations group director Craig Ashton said, in a statement, the open day would be a chance for the community to experience the building before it welcomed its first patients next month.

“The outpatients building represents years of planning, design and construction and we’re excited to be able to share that with our community,” he said.

“We know many people have followed the project closely and this open day is a chance to see the scale of the facility and learn more about the services it will provide.”

Attendance is free but registration is required through Humanitix.

A new webpage dedicated to the outpatients building is now available on the Health New Zealand website, providing information about services, parking, and more.

The new Dunedin hospital is being delivered in two stages, with the outpatients building opening soon and the larger inpatient building opening in 2031.

Spanning five storeys and about 15,000sq m, the outpatients building will bring together outpatient clinics, day procedures and radiology services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound.

— Allied Media