Talking about suicide can feel uncomfortable.

We might worry about saying the wrong thing, asking the wrong question, or not knowing what to do next. Sometimes, that discomfort means we say nothing at all.

This year’s World Suicide Prevention Day theme, #Change the Narrative: Start the Conversation, is an opportunity to challenge the culture of silence and misunderstanding.

Changing the narrative encourages individuals, communities, and systems to respond to suicide with openness and support.

At Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, Peer Supporters create safe, open spaces to talk about suicide.

Peer support changes the narrative by showing people they are not alone, their experiences can be understood, and there is hope beyond a difficult time.

We create opportunities for people to be heard without judgement and connect with someone who genuinely understands.

Everyone can play a part. We can check in with people we care about, listen with empathy, challenge harmful assumptions, and be willing to have courageous conversations.

A yellow ribbon has become a symbol for suicide prevention awareness. Photo: Charlotte Dowson-Trevathan

This World Suicide Prevention Day, join Life Matters on September 10, from 6pm — 8pm at All Saints’ Anglican Church, 786 Cumberland St, Dunedin North, to hear from people with lived experience, share kōrero, and connect with others. All are welcome.

Changing the narrative starts with us.