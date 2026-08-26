The Globe Theatre presents The Dinner Party, by Neil Simon

Sunday, August 23

Review by Brenda Harwood

A mysterious invitation to a high-end Parisian restaurant brings six people together for an unforgettable encounter veering from farce to tragedy in Neil Simon’s The Dinner Party.

Directed by Matt Brennan, The Dinner Party is a cleverly constructed theatre piece that relies on strong characterisation and witty dialogue to explore the highs and lows of relationships.

So, it is fortunate that the play is in the hands of an experienced team of local actors — Sonja Reid, Laura Wells, Sheena Townsend, Steve Parker, Warren Chambers and Don Townsend.

The play begins in mildly farcical style, with the guests — three men and three women — arriving one by one, introducing themselves, chatting, arguing, leaving again, coming back, and so on.

Eventually, once things settle down, it becomes apparent that they are, in fact, all divorced couples, brought together by Sheena Townsend’s character Gabrielle Buonocelli in an attempt to reconcile with her own ex-husband Andre Bouville, played by the actress’ real-life husband Don Townsend.

As the evening depicted in The Dinner Party progresses, the tone of the play shifts from fairly light-hearted, awkward humour towards a darker tone, as the “guests” are asked to answer some fundamental questions.

The answers reveal many secrets, hard-won truths and regrets.

Under Brennan’s direction, cast members work well as an ensemble, moving freely about the space while keeping the witty dialogue flowing nicely.

The setting of The Dinner Party is a visually pleasing rendition of a classy restaurant dining room, designed and constructed by Sofie Welvaert.

Costume design by Rosemary Manjunath, hair/makeup by Megan Bowker, lighting design by Ella Court and sound design by Steve Parker all work well to create the play’s prosperous atmosphere.

All in all, The Dinner Party is an entertaining theatre experience that leaves the audience with some intriguing questions to ponder. The play continues until Sunday.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz