The increased focus on women’s health in perimenopause and midlife is positive, but women’s sexual health at this stage of life is seldom discussed.

A panel of four local women Marja Captijn, Liesel Mitchell, Emma Wright and Harriet Moir plan to change that with an evening of conversation about women’s health and wellbeing, sex, pleasure and connection in midlife.

The event will be held this Sunday, August 23, from 6.30pm-8pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

Dunedin comedian and actress Harriet Moir will host this Sunday's panel discussion on women’s health and sexual wellbeing. Photo: Supplied

Host Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir said, in a statement, midlife could be a big deal.

“Bodies age, libidos change and sometimes it can feel isolating and frustrating,” she said.

In the public panel discussion, audience members would have the chance to hear about the human side of midlife, not just the technical changes.

“You’ll get to hear other women’s experiences and walk away with a fresh perspective and practical ways to care for and enjoy your body as it ages and changes,” Ms Moir said.

The event will include a 15-minute talk from three industry specialists, followed by a panel discussion, giveaways and a chance to connect with other women at midlife and beyond.

During the evening, Ms Moir will bring a dose of relatability, reassurance and occasional bursts of raucousness.

Marja Captijn is a Dutch certified menopause nurse specialist with postgraduate specialisation in obstetrics and gynaecology.

She has also trained as a personal trainer, integrating her medical background with exercise and movement.

Sleep coach Dr Liesel Mitchell will discuss sleep and libido at Sunday evening's panel discussion on women's health and wellbeing, sex, pleasure and connection in midlife. Photo: ODT Files

Dr Liesel Mitchell has a PhD in peace and conflict studies and over 35 years of experience managing sleep.

Dr Mitchell has lived with a sleep condition (narcolepsy) since she was 15 and founded The Sleep Lab to provide education and coaching support for people struggling with sleep.

She will be discussing sleep and libido.

Emma Wright is a certified health and body image coach with training in trauma-informed cognitive behavioural coaching and intuitive eating.

She holds a master’s degree and wrote her feminist thesis on how appearance pressure affects female athlete performance.

Ms Wright will be speaking about body acceptance and empowerment.

Tickets are available via humanitix

— Allied Media