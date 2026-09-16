Busy international conductor James Judd is delighted to be back in the city this week leading preparations for the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s 60th Gala concert.

The concert, to be held this Saturday, from 7.30pm at Dunedin Town Hall will showcase favourite works from across the orchestra’s history.

Judd said the concert would also celebrate the DSO’s long-standing collaborations with two acclaimed musicians — leading New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun and international opera star Jonathan Lemalu.

“It is very special, at a time when the arts is experiencing tough times, to be able to join with the supportive Dunedin community in celebrating the orchestra,” he said.

Saturday’s concert will begin with Fanfare, by Jack Speirs, one of the DSO’s first musical directors and an important figure in its history.

“Jack Speirs’ Fanfare is a wonderful short piece that will be a lovely way to acknowledge him and the strong foundations laid by the DSO’s early leaders,” Judd said.

The second piece of the evening — Smetana’s The

Moldau, from his symphonic poem Ma Vlast — was selected from an early DSO programme, he said.

The Moldau takes the audience on a journey down the Moldau River, the Czech Republic’s longest river.

“It is a magnificent piece, which really reflects the character and heart of the Czech Republic — it will be lovely for the DSO to perform it again.”

Judd said having the chance to work with leading New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun, who returns to the stage with the DSO to play Shostakovich’s spectacular Piano Concerto No. 2 would be a real treat.

“Michael is an icon of New Zealand music, and I have been fortunate to have worked with him several times,” he said.

“He is a deeply thoughtful musician, whose relationship with music is pure.

“I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him and the orchestra on such a fantastic, virtuosic piece.”

Jonathan Lemalu. Photo: Allied Media files

Judd is also delighted to work alongside Dunedin-trained international opera star Jonathan Lemalu, who will sing a selection of Mozart arias.

“Jonathan is a very special talent, so intelligent and able to communicate so well through his performance,” he said.

“As a giant of the music world, he is so generous in his support to Dunedin, so it is lovely to have him as part of the celebration.”

The concert’s finale — Stravinsky’s magnificent The Firebird Suite — was a favourite of the DSO players and would bring the celebration to a fitting climax, he said.

“The idea of the gala concert is to perform a selection of very different pieces that showcase the orchestra’s history — and I think we will definitely achieve that.”