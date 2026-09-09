What does it mean to call Ōtepoti Dunedin home?

For some, it’s a place their family has called home for generations. For others, it’s somewhere they arrived only recently, bringing with them their language, culture, traditions and stories.

Hamish Martineau, a student of Global Studies and Chinese at University of Otago, hosts a new programme and podcast on OAR FM that explores the city’s many cultural communities.

“Belonging in Ōtepoti” opens with a series of features about members of Dunedin’s Chinese

community. Topics include identity, heritage, migration, language and what it means to maintain a connection to culture while building a life here.

Episode one spotlights Dunedin lawyer and Otago Southland Chinese Association (OSCA) president Teresa Chan.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Ms Chan studied in Sydney before moving to New Zealand in 1988 and later settling in Dunedin.

In conversation with Mr Martineau she reflects on migration, cultural identity and belonging, and OSCA’s role in connecting Dunedin’s diverse Chinese communities through festivals, food, language, lion dances and other shared traditions.

Belonging in Ōtepoti is broadcast every second Tuesday at 10am on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz