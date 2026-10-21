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DUNEDIN DECIDES
Dunedin people were invited to have their say in last week’s new look edition of The Star (October 15, page 2) on an important question for the city:
“Do you support our population growing by 5000 people over the next 10 years?”
Along with the response from the public, of which 77% voted in favour of a population increase for the city, The Star asked local business leaders for their thoughts on the question.
Mike Collins — CEO Business South
Answer: YES.
Dunedin doesn’t need to reinvent itself; it needs to build on what already makes it exceptional.
An additional 5000 people brings fresh talent, ideas and ambition, creating opportunities for businesses and strengthening our services and communities. Population growth isn’t just about having more people; it’s about expanding what we can achieve together.
Andrew Simms — Managing director, Dunedin City Councillor
Answer: Yes
Population growth over the next decade would strengthen Dunedin’s economy, attract investment, create employment and support local businesses.
A larger population would broaden the rating base, helping spread infrastructure costs across more households.
Growth would also encourage housing development, improve services and create a more vibrant, diverse, prosperous and sustainable city.
Jason Hynes — LJ Hooker managing director
Answer: Yes
Population growth is vital to Dunedin’s long-term prosperity.
An additional 5000 residents would strengthen our economy, support local businesses, create employment opportunities and stimulate housing demand. However, growth must be supported by investment in infrastructure, housing and amenities to ensure Dunedin remains an attractive, affordable city to live.
Mitre 10 Mega chief executive Mark Watson
Answer: Yes
From a Mitre 10 Mega perspective, we strongly support Dunedin growing by 5,000 people over the next 10 years.
Population growth creates demand for new homes, renovations, gardens and community infrastructure, supporting all local businesses and investment.
It also helps provide greater job security and career opportunities for our team while contributing to a stronger, more resilient local economy for everyone.
Comments from Dunedin Decides respondents:
Yes — “We need to continue to grow in order to remain a competitive city within NZ” — James Sutherland
Yes — “We need 50,000 more not 5000! — Marty Pritchard
Yes — “With an ageing population like much of NZ, we need people to move here to keep Dunedin vibrant.” — Averil McLean
No — “We need to improve quality (people, skills, housing, opportunities, school, public services, infrastructure), not quantity.” — Kostaky Jacquier