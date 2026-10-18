TAHI Ōtepoti festival — Not Yet Named: Nicola #5

October 18 — New Athenaeum Theatre

Review by Brenda Harwood

Memories arrive in fragments, are examined, cast aside, and returned to over and again in Richard Huber’s deeply contemplative Not Yet Named: Nicola #5.

Designed and directed by Jordan Wichman and performed by Moira Fortin Cornejo, the play unfolds in a dream-like way, playing with time and perspective.

The simple setting is an integral part of the performance, from the first appearance of Fortin Cornejo in the darkened space, where only a box and a bright teal blue suitcase await.

The suitcase turns out to be filled with sand and small objects — a photograph, a hand-mirror, and so-on, each taken out, examined and discarded, as the slow flow of thoughts continues.

Fortin Cornejo is an engaging performer, moving gracefully through the space, and bringing each, fleeting emotion to the fore.

For the audience, it is best not to spend too much effort puzzling over meaning, but to allow the play to unfold in its own, unhurried way.

Huber’s intention is, deliberately, up for interpretation.

At times the play seems elegaic, looking back fondly on a time and place that is sadly lost.

Or perhaps it is a description of a perfect day, whittled down to its most fundamental elements.

Regardless, Not yet Named: Nicola #5 is absorbing theatre, giving audience members a chance to explore their own thoughts and memories alongside those of the playwright.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz