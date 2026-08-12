ATHLETICS

Aug 13: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sand dunes and surrounds run, starts 5.30pm, meet football fields next to Tomahawk Beach car park.

Aug 14: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, Mt Cargill Run, start wherever/whenever you like, meet at the summit at 7am, run down together, coffee at Allpress Cafe.

Aug 15: Athletics Otago, Otago 5km Road Championships, events start from 12.30pm, Magnet St.

Aug 15: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, The walking group for those not competing in the Otago Road Championships will meet opposite the Kensington Tavern by the Oval at 1pm. Please note early start time.

Aug 15: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, starts 9am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Aug 15: The Otago Ale Trail, half marathon and 8km run or walk, Otago Central Rail Trail. The half marathon starts at Wedderburn and finishes in Waipiata. The 8km run or walk joins the trail at Ranfurly.

Aug 16: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

Aug 18: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

Aug 18: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday weekly training, starts 5pm, Caledonian Ground.

Aug 19: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

Aug 20: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

GOLF

Aug 17: Diggers Golf, report by 10am for a 10.30am tee off. Twelve Oaks Golf Club. All golfers welcome.

INDOOR BOWLS

Aug 14: Forbury Park Indoor Bowling Club, Friday indoor bowls, starts 1.30pm, 121 Victoria Rd.

Aug 14: Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, Friday indoor bowls, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church Hall, 11 Church St, Mosgiel.

Aug 14, 18: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Fridays 10am, Tuesdays 10.30am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

Aug 14: Otago Indoor Bowls, Friday night winter bowls, starts 7pm, Otago Indoor Bowls Stadium, 105 Victoria Rd.

Aug 17: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

RUGBY

Aug 23: National Provincial Championship, Otago v Wellington Lions, starts 5.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium.

TABLE TENNIS

Aug 13, 18: Mosgiel Table Tennis, adults session, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3pm-5pm, Taieri Bowling Club, 12 Wickliffe St, Mosgiel.

Aug 19: Metro Table Tennis Club, Wednesday nights session, 7pm-9pm, 61 Victoria Rd.