Dunedin City Organist David Burchell will put Dunedin Town Hall organ “Norma” through her paces with a series of showpieces this weekend.

Presented by the Dunedin Town Hall Organ Trust, the “Toccata!” recital will be held this Sunday, August 30, from 3pm at the town hall.

In a statement, Burchell said the concert programme had been chosen to exploit the colour and power of “Norma”, and would include Widor’s famous Toccata from his Symphony for Organ No 5.

Also featured will be contrasting music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Percy Whitlock, Georgy Muschel and Franz Schmidt, along with a quirky Italian take on the New Zealand national anthem by contemporary organ composer Grimoaldo Macchia.

Admission is by donation. — Allied Media