Dunedin needs to urgently get back to basics, with a focus on infrastructure that genuinely needs upgrading, and ruthlessly culling projects that don’t.

How is it that millions are being budgeted for an upgrade of the already beloved Dinosaur Park playground, a cycleway towards Portobello and purchasing 1100-1700 homes in South Dunedin, when it’s the stormwater pipes and pumps that are badly needing upgrading?

Why is the Mosgiel heavy traffic bypass not the highest priority roading project for the city?

The latter issue was the subject of a recent meeting co-convened by the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board (MTCB) and me, as your locally based New Zealand First MP.

There was a strong turnout of Dunedin City Councillors, Otago Regional Council, along with Taieri MP Ingrid Leary and community board members, and was well-chaired by Rebecca Shepherd, chairwoman of MTCB.

There was broad consensus that increased traffic, caused by a growing population and heavy trucking movements along Gordon Rd are leading to congestion and safety issues, especially at the Gladstone Rd intersection.

There is concern that the inland port along Dukes Rd and large new subdivisions will increase this pressure over time. There is an obvious need for a heavy traffic bypass.

These should be seen as good problems.

The inland port will attract new businesses and jobs and Mosgiel is increasingly being seen as a desirable place to live.

Growth is a good thing and we as politicians should be celebrating and facilitating it.

In my view, the bypass has not been given anywhere near high enough priority by NZTA or the DCC.

The aim of the meeting was to elevate the project up the priority list. NZTA will point to higher priorities elsewhere and a finite budget. That is why we as your locally based political representatives must get on the same page and collectively advocate hard.

There are literally billions being poured into the “Roads of National Significance” projects in the upper North Island. We must advocate for getting our fair share down South.

And this bypass won’t happen unless we collectively fight for it.