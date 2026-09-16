Personal tragedies are the catalyst for a community football match in Dunedin this weekend.

University of Otago students Edwin Short and Luka Lee are organising the match to raise funds for mental health charity I Am Hope.

The pair were motivated to act after an 18-year-old friend died by suicide in 2024.

Another family friend, aged 15, took his own life while experiencing severe depression and facing a three-month wait for treatment through the public mental health system.

In a statement, Mr Short said the event was designed to encourage their peers to speak up.

“We’ve seen what happens when young people are suffering and either don’t feel comfortable speaking about it or can’t get the help they need quickly enough.

Mr Lee said locals were often unaware of the free counselling provided by Gumboot Friday for New Zealanders aged 25 and under.

“If someone is struggling, knowing where they can turn can make a massive difference,” Mr Lee said.

I Am Hope founder Mike King praised the duo for turning their grief into positive action.

“These young men have lost people they love.

“They know what it feels like when someone is struggling and the people around them wish they’d known just how bad things were,” Mr King said.

People will be able to donate on the day through QR codes and raffles and can also donate through a Givealittle page.

The charity game kicks off at 1.15pm on Sunday at Logan Park.

— Allied Media

WHERE TO GET HELP

Healthline 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa 0800 543 354, or text 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 82 88 65 (0508 TAUTOKO)

The Depression Helpline 0800 111 757

I Am Hope: gumbootfriday.com

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 anytime