Photo: ODT files

The Thieves Alley market in Dunedin looks set to downsize next year to create more comfortable space for people in the wake of Covid-19.

At a Dunedin City Council community and culture committee meeting yesterday, community development and events manager Joy Gunn said it was looking to reduce the number of stalls next year to allow more room for people.

This would provide a more comfortable space ‘‘to ease [people’s] anxiety’’.

This year, the Thieves Alley market had about 250 stalls and about 30,000 people attended.