Hamish McMillan is the fourth generation of the McMillan family to graduate from the University of Otago. He is joined by (from left) his grandfather Emeritus Prof Malcolm McMillan, and his parents David and Jackie McMillan. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Each generation goes further than the generation preceding it because it stands on the shoulders of its forebears.

It is something Hamish McMillan will be thinking about today, as he becomes the fourth generation of his family to graduate from the University of Otago.

"Standing on the shoulders of the previous generation has been fostered by the different generations of our family.

"I think that’s a hallmark of my family in a lot of ways," he said.

The 27-year-old is the great-grandson of two prominent Dunedin politicians — the late Ethel and Dr David (Gervan) McMillan.

Ethel McMillan (nee Black) graduated from Otago with a master of arts (honours) in history in 1926, and Dr McMillan graduated from Otago as a medical doctor in 1929.

Hamish’s great-grandparents, University of Otago graduates Ethel and Dr David (Gervan) McMillan. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Dr McMillan was later elected Labour MP for Dunedin West and briefly served as a cabinet minister (1940-41), before returning to medical practice.

Mrs McMillan served on the Otago Hospital Board, she became the first woman elected to the Dunedin City Council, where she served for 30 years, and was a Dunedin Labour MP for 22 years.

Hamish’s grandfather Emeritus Prof Malcolm McMillan graduated from Otago with a Phd and went on to become a pathologist at the dental school for many years.

Hamish’s parents, David and Jackie graduated from Otago with a bachelor of science and a bachelor of consumer and applied sciences, respectively.

And now, Hamish is graduating in absentia with a PhD in biochemistry, following the Covid-related cancellation of the graduation ceremony in the Dunedin Town Hall today.

He said "a thirst for knowledge" ran in his blood, like it did for the rest of his family.

The soon-to-be Dr McMillan said his great-grandmother was inspirational because she had studied at the university when it was unusual for women to pursue tertiary education.

"I’ve been told stories about how her father [Walter Black] installed this thing where education was really valuable, and I just think that has come through the generations, right from back then.

"It is inspiring.

"All of the family members along the way have been inspirational."

He plans to work in the United Kingdom next year as a breast cancer researcher.

"For me, I really like the science and trying to understand how things work, and I like the idea of what I’m doing being applied to something useful.

"So doing breast cancer research has the best of both worlds, where I can really understand how something is working and then that can have potential benefits for other people."

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz