Thousands of speeding motorists escape ticket

A static speed camera photo rejected due to a plate being obscured. Photo: Supplied

Thousands of speeding motorists caught on camera in Dunedin have escaped a ticket.

An Official Information Act request to police reveals in the first two years since the three static speed cameras went live in Dunedin in early 2018, more than 12,000 photos had been rejected because the number plates were unidentifiable.

The three cameras are on the Southern Motorway and in King Edward and Maclaggan Sts.

The reasons for 12,646 photos being rejected was for registration plates being obscured (10,573 photos) adverse weather conditions (1271 photos) and no registration plate visible (802 photos).

National Road Policing manager acting superintendent Gini Welch said the fine for an obscured number plate was $100 and 25 demerit points.

“For number plates not being affixed in the prescribed manner the infringement fee is $150 and 20 demerit points.”

Environmental factors were part of the site selection process, Acting Supt Welch said.