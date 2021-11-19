Three arrested including suspect in South D robberies

Police at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Three people are in custody after a dramatic pursuit in South Dunedin ended with a parked car being damaged as offenders tried to flee from police.

The arrests came after the trio tried to evade police outside Burger King and include a man wanted in connection with two robberies being caught by a police dog.

The Otago Daily Times understands the man, linked to robberies last weekend, was being tracked by police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, when the crash happened this afternoon.

He apparently noticed the police presence and attempted to escape by driving into the Burger King car park before speeding through the drive-through and crashing into two cars in McBride St.

He then attempted to escape on foot before being apprehended by a police dog.

An eyewitness at the scene said that the Andersons Bay Rd end of McBride St was closed to public.

The suspect is understood to be connected with at least one of the robberies in South Dunedin last Sunday.

The first incident unfolded when two heavily disguised offenders entered the St Kilda Tavern in Prince Albert Rd just before 11.30am.

The intruders presented a firearm to bar staff and demanded money, a police spokesman said.

After not being able to obtain any, they ran off into Young St.

At 4.40pm, police were called to a second alleged robbery, this time at a TAB in Hillside Rd.

In this instance, cash had been taken from the premises, a police spokeswoman said.

