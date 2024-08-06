Motorway crash: 'Too fast, too close and not paying attention'

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police say driver speed and inattention was the cause of a multi-vehicle crash on a Dunedin motorway this morning.

The Southern Motorway has fully reopened after the crash, which occurred about 8.20am, reduced a northbound stretch near the Mornington Rd off-ramp to one lane for a time.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the crash was a result of people travelling too fast, following too closely and not paying attention.

He said it happened on the uphill stretch towards the top of Lookout Point where the speed drops from 100kmh to 60kmh.

"We've seen a domino effect where one car slowed down and a second car has not and crashed into the back of them, then two more cars have also done the same and crashed into the back of the car in front of them."

Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"The road is blocked and all three vehicles require a tow, diversions are in place down Kaikorai Valley Road," a police spokeswoman said earlier.

In an update about 9.40am the NZ Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi advised that the road was clear.