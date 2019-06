A car ended up through a fence after a three car crash in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Glenpark Ave about 8.40am

Emergency services were called to the crash on Glenpark Ave before 9am this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

St John Ambulance and the Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also called to the scene.

At least one occupant suffered minor injuries.