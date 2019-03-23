You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has required medical attention following a three car crash on Ravensbourne Rd this afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly before 5pm at the roundabout on SH88, outside Forsyth Barr Stadium.
According to a police spokeswoman, 8 passengers were involved in the crash, with only one requiring attention from St John.
A reporter at the scene witnessed a number of small children outside the vehicles, seemingly uninjured.
The road remains open but delays are possible while the scene is cleared.