One person has required medical attention following a three car crash on Ravensbourne Rd this afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 5pm at the roundabout on SH88, outside Forsyth Barr Stadium.

According to a police spokeswoman, 8 passengers were involved in the crash, with only one requiring attention from St John.

A reporter at the scene witnessed a number of small children outside the vehicles, seemingly uninjured.

The road remains open but delays are possible while the scene is cleared.