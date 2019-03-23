Saturday, 23 March 2019

5.36 pm

Three car crash on Ravensbourne Rd

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    One person has required medical attention following a three car crash on Ravensbourne Rd this afternoon. 

    The crash occurred shortly before 5pm at the roundabout on SH88, outside Forsyth Barr Stadium. 

    According to a police spokeswoman, 8 passengers were involved in the crash, with only one requiring attention from St John.

    A reporter at the scene witnessed a number of small children outside the vehicles, seemingly uninjured. 

    The road remains open but delays are possible while the scene is cleared. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment