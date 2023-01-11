Three hurt in crash on one-way system

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision between two cars on Dunedin’s one-way system.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the incident at the intersection of St Andrew and Cumberland St (State Highway 1) about 5.05pm yesterday.

The road was blocked for a short amount of time, Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances attended and took three people to Dunedin Hospital, all with moderate injuries.

